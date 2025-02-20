“He’s gonna put on a show” - Aung La N Sang envisions dominant win for close pal Martin Nguyen at ONE 171: Qatar

Aung La N Sang expects his friend and fellow former two-division ONE MMA world champion Martin Nguyen to put on a show when he steps inside the Circle on Feb. 20.

With more than a decade of competing under the ONE Championship banner, Nguyen has become one of the promotion's most beloved and successful superstars.

Unfortunately, all good things eventually come to an end—but Nguyen isn't done just yet.

Despite losing four of his last six, 'The Situ-Asian' believes he has plenty of fight left in him and he'll look to prove it when the promotion heads back to the Middle East for a massive ONE 171: Qatar card inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

There, Nguyen will square off with rising Russian standout and fourth-ranked featherweight MMA contender Shamil Gasanov.

Nguyen's close friend, Aung La N Sang, recently offered his thoughts on what we can expect from the former lightweight and featherweight kingpin as he looks to get back to his winning ways on martial arts' biggest global stage. Speaking to the Bangkok Post, Aung La N Sang said:

"I think he’s gonna do well. I think he’s gonna dig deep and find a way to win, and he’s gonna put on a show."

Aung La N Sang plans on joining Martin Nguyen in the winner's circle at ONE 171: Qatar

While Aung La N Sang will be rooting on Martin Nguyen at ONE 171, 'The Burmese Python' will have his fight to focus on in Qatar.

After seeing his three-fight win streak snapped by unbeaten Russian star Shamil Erdogan, he will attempt to even the series when the two heavy hitters run it back in hopes of becoming the middleweight division's next potential title contender.

Previously, the Myanmar superstar had scored a trio of highlight-reel victories over Yushin Okami, Gilberto Galvao, and Fan Rong, but his momentum was halted at ONE 168: Denver when Erdogan delivered a dominant performance and handed Aung La N Sang a brutal knockout loss in the second round.

The win moved Erdogan to 10-0 in MMA with his last two victories coming inside the Circle. Will Ergodan make it 3-0 in ONE, or will 'The Burmese Python' bite back and hand the Russian his first career loss?

ONE 171: Qatar will emanate from the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

