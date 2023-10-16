"He's gonna stutter" - Piers Morgan announces Dillon Danis' first public interview after Logan Paul fight, fans react

Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis' much-awaited showdown with WWE superstar and social media influencer Logan Paul on the Prime card ended in a loss for him. He is now set to make his first public appearance in an interview since the loss.

Danis will join British TV host Piers Morgan on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Talk TV tonight. Morgan posted the announcement on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account:

"What's next for Dillon Danis following his disqualification against Logan Paul in the ring? He speaks for the first time since the fight on tonight's show."

Check out Morgan's post on X below:

Dillon Danis put in a poor performance against Logan Paul through six rounds of their bout till he attempted a takedown and then an illegal choke to be disqualified by the referee.

Fans reacted to his interview with Morgan coming up and called it a PR stunt:

"He’s gonna stutter again."

"Got to keep the fire going."

Many others expressed their disappointment in his performance and questioned how he is being afforded further attention by the media:

"How is this guy getting air time after the weekend. Shambles doesn’t do it justice."

"This could be carnage."

"two of the worst people talking about nothing."

Check out the fans' reactions to Morgan's announcement in the screenshots below:

Fans react to Dillon Danis on Piers Morgan Uncensored. [via X].

Conor McGregor praises Dillon Danis for taking up a boxing challenge against Logan Paul

Dillon Danis has a long-time association and friendship with former UFC double champ Conor McGregor.

He expressed his gratitude to the global mixed martial arts icon in a post:

"Just an appreciation post for my brother. I have learned so much from him in my life and he always has had my back through everything. He is the greatest fighter of our generation and I'm blessed to call him my brother. I could go on for paragraphs about what this man has done for me but just wanted to say, love you, my G. Got your back till the end."

In return, McGregor praised him exuberantly for taking on a challenge to box Logan Paul with no prior experience onto the global stage:

"Proud of you Dillon! You built that card tremendously and went out swinging! 4x jiu jitsu world champion with the bottle to go into Pro boxing in front of the world. Chalk it up to the first time ever in history that has been done! Well done brother! Onwards!"

Check out their posts below on X:

