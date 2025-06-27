“He’s gonna talk rubbish” - ‘Reug Reug’ unfazed by Anatoly Malykhin’s psychological warfare ahead of gargantuan rematch

Reigning ONE heavyweight MMA world champion 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane has never flinched amidst Anatoly Malykhin's constant provocations.

The Senegalese giant is once again keeping a level head after the Russian began his psychological warfare ahead of their highly-awaited rematch.

'Reug Reug' will defend his 26 pounds of gold for the first time at ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri against a familiar foe on Nov. 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

The roles have been reversed this time around, with 'Reug Reug' entering as the champion while 'Sladkiy' comes in as the challenger.

The 33-year-old freak of nature is hell-bent on proving that his career-defining victory over Malykhin last year was no fluke.

Moreover, he wants to end his rivalry with the Russian juggernaut once and for all by beating him twice and ushering in his reign as the heavyweight kingpin.

In an interview with ONE Championship, 'Reug Reug' said he already knows what Malykhin will bring come fight time, and will treat the challenger's trash talk as white noise.

“This is a fight, you know? It’s normal. I’m ready for everything Anatoly will bring. I know he’s gonna come for me, he’s going to push me, he’s gonna talk rubbish. I know all that.”

'Reug Reug' says Anatoly Malykhin has no answer for his 'African power'

Anatoly Malykhin is considered an indestructible force of nature. However, he saw his heavyweight MMA world title and undefeated record be taken away after running into an immovable object in the form of 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane.

In the same interview, the new heavyweight MMA world champion said 'Sladkiy' underestimated his innate 'African power'.

“Everybody said Anatoly is good. He is very good. He has striking. His boxing is very good. But I am Oumar, you know? Oumar is number one. He hit me some, but I have African power. He hit me, and I felt nothing. In my mind, I said, ‘Yo, keep going.'”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship for more updates about ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri.

