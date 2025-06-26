  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “He hit me, and I felt nothing” - ‘Reug Reug’ says his ‘African power’ caught Anatoly Malykhin by surprise

“He hit me, and I felt nothing” - ‘Reug Reug’ says his ‘African power’ caught Anatoly Malykhin by surprise

By Ted Razon
Published Jun 26, 2025 15:00 GMT
Reug Reug (R) vs Anatoly Malykhin | Photo by ONE Championship
Reug Reug (R) vs Anatoly Malykhin | Photo by ONE Championship

Reigning ONE heavyweight MMA world champion 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane exuded confidence as he entered a match-up against a seemingly indestructible force of nature.

The odds were certainly against the Senegal giant when he took on undefeated Russian mauler Anatoly Malykhin at ONE 169 last year.

But after five rounds of intense action, it was clear that the underdog bested 'Sladkiy' and rightfully took home 26 pounds of gold back to Senegal.

According to Kane, the overconfident Malykhin made the fatal mistake of underestimating his 'African power' and paid the ultimate price.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 33-year-old behemoth told ONE Championship:

also-read-trending Trending
“Everybody said Anatoly is good. He is very good. He has striking. His boxing is very good. But I am Oumar, you know? Oumar is number one. He hit me some, but I have African power. He hit me, and I felt nothing. In my mind, I said, ‘Yo, keep going.'”

'Reug Reug' weathered Malykhin's avalanche of powerful striking and grappling, becoming the first fighter to outclass the Russian in battle. However, the chapter of their rivalry is only heating up, as the long-awaited rematch finally has a date.

The new heavyweight MMA kingpin will defend his throne against Malykhin in the co-main event of ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri on Nov. 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Rampage will corner 'Reug Reug' at ONE 173

A familiar face will return to Japan after it was confirmed that MMA legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson will be in 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane's corner for his first world title defense.

The heavyweight MMA champ's manager revealed this exciting development during the ONE 173 press conference:

"He's going to bring Rampage with him to pass over the ceremonial banner of huge fighters in the region. And he feels like this fight with Anatoly stamps him as one of the greatest heavyweight MMA fighters in the world, and he hopes that Anatoly appreciates Oumar for giving him a chance for the rematch."

Follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship for updates about ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri.

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications