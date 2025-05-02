“He's gonna be a tough customer”- Dante Leon expecting the hardest match of his career in title bout with Tye Ruotolo

Dante Leon is confident of his abilities as a jiu-jitsu fighter and not one to back down from challenges. He, however, admits that his scheduled title match against Tye Ruotolo is going to be the hardest for him at this point of his career.

The 29-year-old Pedigo Submission Fighting standout is seeking to take his ONE Championship journey to a higher plane by challenging ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo.

The ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video on May 2 will take place at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Dante Leon shared what he is expecting come fight night against one of the top submission grapplers in the promotion. He said:

"He's not gonna be easy in anything. He's gonna be a tough customer wherever we end up. So, you know, how it happens, when it happens, I don't know. But as far as who's gonna win the match, I think I'm gonna win the match."

Dante Leon was speaking from experience, having fought Ruotolo twice previously outside of ONE Championship. They have split up their head-to-head matchup with a win apiece.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Dante Leon basking in opportunity to perform in ONE Championship

While he is focused on becoming the new welterweight submission grappling world champion, Dante Leon is also savoring the opportunity to once again compete in one of the promotion's top-notch events which he is very high on.

Leon spoke about it in an interview with ONE Championship, pointing out that while he has competed in high-profile matches before, those in ONE stand out for him. He said:

"They have incredible production, so it makes you feel like you're in this superstardom almost. It's really cool. As a grappler coming up with a lot of these other tournaments, there wasn't really an opportunity to feel like that."

ONE Fight Night 31 will be Leon's third match in ONE Championship since making his promotional debut back in December. He has been undefeated so far in two matches and looking to extend it in a grand way with a world title belt on his waist.

