"He's not gonna want to fight me" - Denis Puric says Rodtang will turn into a 'clincher' once he feels destructive power

Striking superstar 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric is full of confidence heading into his highly anticipated showdown with ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The 39-year-old claims that once the Thai star feels his power, Rodtang will turn into a 'clincher' and revert to a defensive shell.

Puric told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

"He doesn't have his elbows. But it's not even the elbows. It's the clinch I'm worried about more than anything. He's not a clincher. But once he feels the power, he's not gonna want to fight me the way he fights the rest of the guys, especially with the small gloves."

Puric is set to face Rodtang in a three-round kickboxing match at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Needless to say, Denis Puric can't wait to lock 'The Iron Man' in the Circle with him and prove that he belongs among the elite.

Denis Puric eyes Rodtang, Superlek's world titles: "I'm coming for both of them"

'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric is confident it's his hand that will be raised in victory at ONE 167 on Prime Video when it's all said and done. And after he takes care of business against 'The Iron Man', Puric wants a crack at the golden belts.

He told the South China Morning Post:

"I want it all. Once I beat Rodtang, I want [a shot] at the belt in both Muay Thai and kickboxing. They better keep that belt shiny for me because I'm coming for both of them."

Rodtang is the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, while Superlek Kiatmoo9 holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing gold.