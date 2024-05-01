“I was just fatigued” – Denis Puric shares why he gassed out in the final round of epic showdown with Jacob Smith

Bosnian Muay Thai and kickboxing star Denis Puric, will finally get his wish to fight Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 167 on June 7.

Inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, 'The Bosnian Menace' will face the feared ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion in a three-round non-title kickboxing bout.

Puric earned his shot at 'The Iron Man' when he defeated Rodtang's former foe Jacob Smith in a brutal, exciting bout at ONE Fight Night 21 last month.

Though Puric was in his usual berserker style of fighting, he was visibly gassed out by the time they reached the third round. Still, he was able to do enough to earn the unanimous decision win.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, 'The Bosnian Menace' explained why he seemed to have fatigued near the end of the bout, saying:

“That whole week I felt like I just had like maybe 10 to 12 hours sleep. I was just fatigued from not having proper rest before the fight.”

Watch Denis Puric's full interview here:

Denis Puric promises to unleash a lot of power in the upcoming Rodtang bout

Ill-advised fight preparation aside, Denis Puric promises that his bout with the great Rodtang will more than live up to the hype. Being that both he and 'The Iron Man' are known to be two of the most aggressive fighters in all of combat, we say he knows what he's talking about.

'The Bosnian Menace' told the South China Morning Post:

“He's in for a lot of f***ing power. I have nothing but respect for Rodtang, and, you know, he's the best in the world, and, you know, us fighters, we come to fight the best, especially when we're going to perform on the biggest stage in the world.”

ONE 167: Stamp vs Zamboanga will air live on US Primetime on June 7, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.