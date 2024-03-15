“He’s that good a boxer” - Fans love Japanese icon Takeru Segawa’s comeback form after getting leg torn to shreds by Superlek Kiatmoo9

Just a few weeks removed from his five-round war with Superlek Kiatmoo9 in Tokyo, Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa is already putting in work and preparing for a comeback later this year.

Signing with the promotion in 2023, the former three-division K-1 Kickboxing world champion made his long-awaited debut at ONE 165 in a headlining bout with ‘The Kicking Machine’ for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship. After coming up short via unanimous decision, the Japanese icon is already making the necessary improvements to bounce back in his highly anticipated sophomore appearance.

“Heat and cold oxygen,” he wrote on Instagram. “The room of spirit and time🐉 Had fun fishing today for the first time in a while! Thank you!!”

ONE fans showered Takeru with support in the comments section online, writing:

“If Takeru can make little adjustments in his fight strategies, he could win a rematch with Superlek and be number 1 in his weight class again.”

“Takeru could box he’s that good a puncher”

“I'm so happy to see Mr. Jun fighting 💗 Take care of yourself and do your best!!”

“The next stage 🔥🔥🔥”

“Takeru San are you already back to training! Wow! 👏🙌”

“Work on leg kicks”

Takeru shows off nasty leg injury following his war with Superlek

After going 15 minutes with Superlek, Takeru was left worse for wear due to the onslaught of vicious leg kicks that ‘The Kicking Machine’ delivered from the opening bell until the final one. Giving fans a glimpse of the damage he sustained, he shared a gnarly image of his lead leg on social media.

“I've been able to put on some weight little by little,” Takeru revealed in an update following their encounter in The Land of the Rising Sun. “One step at a time, starting with what you can do.”

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE 165 replay can be watched on demand via watch.onefc.com.