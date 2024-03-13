WATCH: MMA legend Demetrious Johnson’s scientific breakdown of Superlek’s sleek defense against Takeru

At any level of sport, having equal levels of dominance on both offense and defense greatly increases the chance of coming out on top against an opponent.

This past January at ONE 165, fans were treated to one such display as the debuting Takeru Segawa challenged Superlek Kitamoo9 for his ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship.

‘The Natural Born Crusher’ gave Superlek all he can handle and ‘The Kicking Machine’ responded in kind with brutal leg kicks that left Takeru with a gnarly injury, that had judges giving Superlek the unanimous decision win.

But in order to better appreciate such a high-level chess match between two great fighters, ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson gave fans an in-depth look at the bout.

When he is not busy beating his opponents inside the ONE Circle, the MMA legend greatly enjoys breaking down fights between his peers on his YouTube channel ‘Mighty’.

ONE Championship shared a snippet of Johnson dissecting how Superlek’s defensive capabilities allowed him to survive a late-fight onslaught from Takeru:

“Watch this distance management right here. Miss, miss, miss, miss. Because he’s (Superlek) taller and he understands the range a lot better, so he doesn’t really have to do anything. He can just [bob and weave] the whole time.”

Takeru shares progress on his injury rehab

Following his megafight with Superlek, the Japanese star revealed that he had torn his knee in two places and would be out of commission for the foreseeable future.

However, it appears that he is well ahead of schedule and is already training for his next foray inside the ONE Circle, with many clamoring for him to fight his originally scheduled opponent for ONE 165 - ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.