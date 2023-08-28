"He's good at coming back up" - Francis Ngannou guarantees this one exciting outcome from fight against Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou is confident that Tyson Fury will hit the canvas at some point in their October 28 boxing match. ‘The Predator’ is being careful to not make a knockout prediction, but has said that he thinks that Fury will eventually get knocked down when they fight.

Francis Ngannou is being coached by Mike Tyson for his crossover boxing match against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. He feels that his footwork has gotten a lot better under Mike Tyson's tutelage. Fury recently stated that it wouldn’t matter who Ngannou has trained with when they step inside the ring, implying that Ngannou would not be able to bridge the skill gap between the two by October 28.

However, the Cameroonian feels otherwise. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, he stated:

“What doesn’t matter, is what he is saying. Because what matters is what’s going to happen in Saudi [Arabia]...and in Saudi, he’s going to hit the canvas. I’m gonna tell you that.”

When asked if he is predicting a knockout win for himself, the former UFC heavyweight champion clarified:

“He’s good at coming back up. We’re going to find out how he is but he’s going to hit that canvas.”

You can watch Francis Ngannou make the statement at the 0:49 mark of the video below:

Francis Ngannou’s ‘coming back up’ statement refers to Tyson Fury’s ‘resurrection’

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder’s monicker ‘Bronze Bomber’ best represents his knockout power. Heading into his first match with Tyson Fury in December 2018, Wilder carried a perfect 40-0 record with 39 KOs. Bermane Stiverne was the only man who made it to the final bell against the Olympic Bronze medalist.

A knockout was also the most likely way in which Wilder would win if he were to beat Fury. ‘Bronze Bomber’ knocked down Fury with a grand left-right combo. Everyone, including Wilder, thought the fight was over but Fury got up from the canvas and made it to the final bell! Fury's comeback is forever etched in boxing history as one of the most iconic heavyweight moments of all time.

Watch it from the 3:46 mark of the video below:

Francis Ngannou is known for carrying a similar kind of power and a threat of knockout looms large over Fury. However, he understands that Fury can deal with adverse situations really well. It will be interesting to see how Fury deals with Ngannou's power if Ngannou is able to land clean. The fight will take place on October 28, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Tyson Fury is a -400 favorite heading into the fight, while Francis Ngannou is the +275 underdog.