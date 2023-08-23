"Going to get KO'd" - Tyson Fury reacts to Mike Tyson coaching next opponent Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury has taken aim at Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou.

'The Predator' is slated to face 'The Gypsy King' in October in Saudi Arabia. For Ngannou, the boxing match will be the first of his career. For years, the former UFC heavyweight champion has been vocal about his desire to step into the ring.

While many doubted that he'd be able to get a high-profile name for his debut, he somehow got the biggest name possible. While a massive underdog for his October boxing match, Ngannou has decided to bring in a legend for training.

As previously reported, Mike Tyson will coach Francis Ngannou for his boxing match with Tyson Fury. 'Iron Mike' hasn't been a full-time coach in any meaningful capacity since his boxing career ended. However, having been a longtime friend of the MMA fighter, he felt compelled to train him after being asked.

That being said, the heavyweight champion doesn't think it'll matter. On X (formerly Twitter), Fury slammed Ngannou, stating that it doesn't matter who trains him. It could be Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali, or Bruce Lee, it doesn't matter.

According to 'The Gypsy King', The Predator' is still going down this October regardless.

Mike Tyson releases training footage with Francis Ngannou

Training camp is seemingly going well with Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou.

'Iron Mike' is a boxing legend, and has previously given 'The Predator' some tips, albeit briefly. Having met on Tyson's podcast in the past, the two formed a friendship and bond.

So, whenever the former UFC heavyweight champion needed a boxing coach to face Tyson Fury, there was only one name that made sense. Ngannou publically stated that he was planning on asking the legend to coach him, and he graciously accepted.

However, the start of training camp with Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou has been quiet. Save for a few photos online, there's been little discussion about how training has been going. Luckily, fans can just see for themselves how things are going.

'Iron Mike' recently uploaded a video of training camp with the MMA fighter. In the video, Tyson is seen putting Ngannou through all of the normal drills that one would expect. At the end of the clip, the boxing legend is seen telling him that if he wants to be a champion, this is the way to do it.

Then again, if anyone would know, it's Tyson.

