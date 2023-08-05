"Tougher fight than anyone thinks" - Mike Tyson gives first impression of Francis Ngannou as new trainer

Mike Tyson is a believer in Francis Ngannou's boxing skills after signing on as a trainer.

'The Predator' is slated to make his long-awaited boxing debut against Tyson Fury in October. For years, he has spoken about a potential trip to the ring, finally doing it later this year.

For his debut, he received some help from Mike Tyson. 'Iron Mike' has been friends with the former UFC heavyweight champion for years.

Furthermore, Tyson has even shown Ngannou some technique in the past, but will now be signing on as his lead trainer. The retired legend will assist him in the build to the fight, and be in his corner on fight night.

Speaking to ESPN's First Take, Tyson discussed Francis Ngannou's boxing skills and admitted that he was impressed. Furthermore, he believes the PFL heavyweight will give a closer fight to 'The Gypsy King' than many expect.

In the interview, Tyson stated:

“He’s had many professional fights, but he’s never experienced a professional boxing match. But by working with him yesterday, he has the aptitude, and I see a good future in this life. It’s not going to be as one-sided as people think it is... But, we’re going to work and we’re going to exert everything he has for this particular match. I definitely believe that it’s going to be a tougher fight than anyone thinks.”

Francis Ngannou releases photos of Mike Tyson led training camp

It seems that training camp is going smoothly between Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou.

While 'Iron Mike' is one of the greatest boxers of all time, he's never coached before in any meaningful capacity.

However, this fight will be the first time that Tyson puts on the trainer's cap for an extended period of time. Despite that, it seems that he's taking to it well, as Ngannou has revealed on social media.

On X, 'The Predator' has released the first images of the training camp run by the boxing legend, and it's clear that Tyson is putting him through the drills ahead of his debut on October 28th.

As of now, Tyson Fury is a heavy favorite, and widely expected to win their heavyweight fight. However, many fans believe that the boxing legend could potentially help turn the tide.