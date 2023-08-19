"He learns quick" - Mike Tyson gives rave review as Francis Ngannou's boxing trainer

Mike Tyson believes Tyson Fury will have his hands full with Francis Ngannou.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Predator' are slated to fight in October in Saudi Arabia. The fight has long been in the making, as Ngannou has long spoken of his desire to head to the boxing ring. Last April, the two faced off in the ring following Fury's win over Dillian Whyte.

Ahead of his boxing debut, the former UFC heavyweight champion will receive training from Mike Tyson. 'Iron Mike' has famously been friends with Ngannou for years, and has briefly given him tips in the past. Now, he will guide him into the biggest fight of his life.

The two are now deep in training camp, and the boxing legend is impressed. Mike Tyson previewed the fight and gave an update on Ngannou's progress in an interview with the BBC 5 Live Boxing Podcast.

There, the former heavyweight champion opined that Tyson Fury will have a tougher night than he expects. 'Iron Mike' stated:

"Francis is picking up his endurance because this is what this fight is going to be about. It’s gonna be a war of attrition. We’re gonna keep Francis in good shape and constant punching because for this fight we’re gonna need constant activity. We’re working with Francis on that. As I said earlier, he has great aptitude. He learns real quick. I appreciate that and I think he’s really gonna do more than what you guys are anticipating.” (h/t BoxingScene)

Francis Ngannou releases training footage with Mike Tyson

Francis Ngannou has provided a glimpse into training camp with Mike Tyson.

The boxing match between 'The Gypsy King' and 'The Predator' will be the first of Ngannou's combat sports career. Ahead of the October clash, he's a massive underdog, with others, including Eddie Hearn, slamming the fight itself.

However, many are much more open to the contest thanks to the involvement of 'Iron Mike'. While it's going to be hard for Ngannou to bridge the gap between himself and the heavyweight champ, if anyone could help, it's Tyson.

On social media, Francis Ngannou showed that he's already getting good work with Mike Tyson. In an Instagram post, he showed himself hitting pads next to the boxing legend. Overlaid was Tyson's advice about preparation, with the boxer stating:

"I don't care how good you are in anything, if you don't have discipline, you ain't nobody... You're nothing without discipline because you give up under the slightest struggle without discipline... Discipline is doing what you hate to do, but doing it like you love it."