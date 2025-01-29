“He’s very good at what he does” - Johan Estupinan says having John Lineker in his corner was a true game-changer

22-year-old Colombian knockout artist 'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan is known for his electrifying moves and flashy striking techniques. But he admits that having a certain figure in his corner made a world of difference, particularly in his most recent victory.

Estupinan is fresh off a hard-earned unanimous decision win over Malaysia's Johan Ghazali at ONE 170 last weekend, where he delivered an explosive performance, as always.

Noticeably in his corner during the fight was none other than former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion 'Hands of Stone' John Lineker, who is also well-known for his ability to separate opponents from their senses.

Speaking to veteran reporter Nick Atkin in a post-fight interview, Johan Estupinan gave Lineker mad props.

'Panda Kick' said:

"To have someone like him in my corner is pretty amazing. You should see this guy, he’s very strong, he’s very good at what he does. And to hear him giving me instructions and telling me what to do, that was so exciting. I just want to say thank you to him for being there for me."

ONE 170 was broadcast live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, January 24. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com.

Johan Estupinan gives credit to fallen foe Johan Ghazali's awesome power: "I felt it"

'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan won't just go away quietly in victory without acknowledging his opponent 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali, whom he defeated in a battle of rising stars at ONE 170 last weekend.

He told Nick Atkin that he actually felt Ghazali's quality as a fighter:

"I’m not going to make any excuses. The first time, yeah, I felt it. The power. The second time, he pulled my leg. Of course, I was going to fall because he pulled my leg. But the referee said it was a knockdown. I didn’t want to argue."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Johan Estupinan's next fight.

