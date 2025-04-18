“He’s good, but I’m better” - Isi Fitikefu unfazed by Zebaztian Kadestam’s glowing credentials ahead of ONE Fight Night 31 clash

32-year-old Australian-Tongan MMA star 'Doxz' Isi Fitikefu knows that his next fight will be his toughest yet in ONE Championship.

That's because Fitikefu is facing off against former ONE welterweight MMA world champion 'The Bandit' Zebaztian Kadestam of Sweden, in what is the most important bout of his career thus far.

Fitikefu understands the specific threats the knockout artist Kadestam poses, but the 32-year-old says he is confident that he is simply the better man.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Fitikefu acknowledged Kadestam's skills, but says he will win.

'Doxz' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"He’s good everywhere. But like I always say, he’s good, but I’m better."

'Doxz' Isi Fitikefu and 'The Bandit' Zebaztian Kadestam go to war in a three-round welterweight MMA bout.

The two trade leather at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Isi Fitikefu admits Zebaztian Kadestam was always on his radar: "I knew he was one of the good guys"

Hard-hitting Australian-Tongan 'Doxz' Isi Fitikefu joined ONE Championship in November 2022, and since then, he admits he's always wanted to fight 'The Bandit' Zebaztian Kadestam.

Now the two are ready to meet at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video.

He told ONE Championship:

"When I first signed with ONE Championship, I had a few people in my mind that I wanted to fight, and Zebaztian Kadestam was one of them because I knew he was one of the good guys in the division. And I’m willing to go out there and beat this guy."

