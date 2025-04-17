“Destined for greatness” - Tongan star Isi Fitikefu gears up for pivotal clash vs former champ Zebaztian Kadestam in Bangkok

Isi Fitikefu is determined to capture the most pivotal victory of his career.

The Tongan strong man will face off against Zebaztian Kadestam in a welterweight MMA matchup at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

Taking to Instagram, Fitikefu believes that he's destined to rule over the division and that he has to take down the former ONE welterweight MMA world champion in their Bangkok showdown.

Isi Fitikefu posted:

"We've been locked in🔒 underdog mentality from the beginning. I came from nothing, but I’m coming for it all. Destined for greatness."

Fitikefu, who holds a 9-1 professional record, is on solid form with back-to-back wins in his previous two matches against Valmir Da Silva and Hiroyuki Tetsuka.

The 32-year-old showcased his underrated grappling when he submitted Da Silva in the first round of their ONE Fight Night 9 showing.

He then showcased his full arsenal when he outclassed Tetsuka via unanimous decision at ONE 168: Denver.

The man he's set to face, though, could be the prototypical boogeyman of the dangerous 185-pound division.

Fitikefu will take on the former ONE welterweight MMA world champion, who's coming off one of the biggest wins of his career.

Kadestam landed one of the biggest moments of his ONE Championship tenure when he knocked out Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic at ONE Fight Night 9 in Colorado.

ONE Fight Night 31, just like all of ONE Championship's Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Isi Fitikefu vows to take out Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 31

Isi Fitikefu wants to utterly dominate Zebaztian Kadestam when they square off at ONE Fight Night 31.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Fitikefu said he wants a decisive victory over the former ONE welterweight MMA world champion in his bid to rise through the ranks and challenge for the throne.

Fitikefu said:

"I'm going to win. If it's gonna be a decision, I'm gonna dominate. If it's going to be a knockout, it's me. If it's a submission, it's me."

