“He’s a good role model” - Jeremy Miado shares admiration for Anatoly Malykhin after he consoled him through heartbreaking loss

Last weekend's ONE Fight Night 28 saw a successful flyweight debut for Filipino fighter Jeremy 'The Jaguar' Miado against Japanese-American Gilbert Nakatani. It was a strong showing and a momentous comeback for Miado, who suffered a soul-crushing four-loss streak from 2023-2024 in the bantamweight division.

One of his last few strawweight outings was against 'Pocket Monk' Keito Yamakita, which ended in a first-round submission. It was a loss that hit him hard - both professionally and emotionally.

Down in the dumps and utterly defeated, Miado found unexpected solace from three-division ONE MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin, who sat down to give him words of encouragement during his lowest moment. Looking back fondly at the event, Jeremy Miado expressed deep gratitude for the Russian powerhouse, saying:

"I'm very thankful. He's a good role model as an athlete, as a champion. He was a three-division world champion, but he's very humble. I like him very much, and I'm thankful to have him comfort me. And these are ONE Championship fighters. We respect everybody. So we show people that we are good role models."

See the touching moment below:

Watch the full interview below:

Anatoly Malykhin says staying humble is important in achieving greatness: "Don't let it go to your head"

Anatoly Malykhin has always emphasized the importance of humility. He believes that staying grounded is crucial in both fighting and life. Speaking with Red Corner MMA earlier this year, he shared his mindset going into life:

"Everything is possible. In business too, in the fight game, everything. And even if you fail, as Buvaisar [Satiev] said, 'don't be down in the dumps, if you win, don't let it go to your head either. Stick to the people who have been there for you and have got your back as they know you! Keep cool and everything will be cool."

Mindset makes the champion, and for Malykhin, you can get anywhere with good, old-fashioned hard work.

