“My body would be stronger” - Slumping Jeremy Miado ready to revitalize career in flyweight move at ONE Fight Night 28

Jeremy Miado wants to test his body in the flyweight division.

Over the past year and a half, Miado has endured the toughest chapter of his fighting career, losing his last four ONE Championship appearances.

The Filipino superstar has opened up about potential reasons for his performance struggles, including his drastic weight cut preventing him from maximum efficiency.

Later this week, Miado will fight for the first time in 2025 at ONE Fight Night 28. The 32-year-old has officially moved up from strawweight to flyweight for an intriguing matchup against Gilbert Nakatani.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Miado had this to say about his decision to move up a weight class:

"I’m trying to move on up to the flyweight division to see if my body is more comfortable here. I hope that in this weight class, I can recover much quicker with not much setbacks in making the weight limit. Maybe my body would be stronger here."

ONE Fight Night 28 goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Friday's event featuring Jeremy Miado vs. Gilbert Nakatani can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In the main event, two-sport world champion Prajanchai will defend his strawweight Muay Thai throne against Ellis Badr Barboza.

ONE Fight Night 28 also features Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O (flyweight Muay Thai co-main event), Hiroyuki Tetsuka vs. Zhang Lipeng (catchweight MMA), Lito Adiwang vs. Keito Yamakita (strawweight MMA), Felipe Lobo vs. Saemapetch Fairtex (bantamweight MMA), and more.

Gilbert Nakatani looks to spoil Jeremy Miado's move to flyweight

In December 2024, Gilbert Nakatani made his ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 26. The Japanese-American flyweight suffered a unanimous decision defeat against number two-ranked Yuya Wakamatsu.

Nakatani didn't win against Wakamatsu but earned respect from fans for his durability and exciting fighting style.

At ONE Fight Night 28, Nakatani has an opportunity to secure his first promotional win against the always-dangerous Jeremy Miado. 'The Jaguar' has high hopes for his move up to flyweight, so Nakatani must be ready for a war later this week.

