“The recovery is just really tough” - Jeremy Miado opens up on struggles making the strawweight limit

Jeremy Miado admitted that he's struggling with successfully making weight for the strawweight division.

Over the last eight years, Miado has been a staple in the ONE strawweight MMA division. At 32 years old, the Filipino has started struggling with making weight for his fights, which he explained during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda:

"It has become very difficult for me at strawweight. I can make the weight, but the recovery is just really tough and it prevents me from performing at 100%."

In October 2022, Jeremy Miado defeated Danial Williams to extend his winning streak to four fights. 'The Jaguar' has since struggled in the worst stretch of his professional MMA career.

Miado started with a first-round submission loss against Mansur Malachiev in June 2023. Later that year, Miado failed to return to the win column due to a unanimous decision defeat against Lito Adiwang.

Miado faced similar struggles in 2024, suffering defeats against Keito Yamakita (first-round submission) and Hiroba Minowa (split decision). The 32-year-old now looks to end his four-fight losing streak by moving up to flyweight.

Jeremy Miado scheduled to return at ONE Fight Night 28

On February 7, Jeremy Miado returns to action at ONE Fight Night 28 for a flyweight MMA bout against Gilbert Nakatani.

Nakatani made his ONE Championship debut in December 2024. The American suffered a unanimous decision loss against top contender Yuya Wakamatsu but earned respect from many for his exciting fighting style and durability.

As previously mentioned, Miado started to struggle with making the strawweight limit. The 32-year-old hopes that moving up to flyweight will help his fight night condition by reducing his drastic weight cut.

ONE Fight Night 28 goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Next Friday's event airs live in US Primetime free for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America and Canada.

In the main event, two-sport world champion Prajanchai looks to defend his strawweight Muay Thai throne against UK contender Ellis Badr Barboza.

As for the co-main event, former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O moves down to flyweight for an intriguing battle against top contender Kongthoranee.

