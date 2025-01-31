"There's nothing that Keito Yamakita can do to surprise Lito" - Jeremy Miado backs former rival for success at ONE Fight Night 28

If there's a perfect fighter to give his thoughts about the upcoming strawweight MMA match between Keito Yamakita and Lito Adiwang on Feb. 7 at ONE Fight Night 28, Jeremy Miado is the perfect candidate.

Miado had previously fought the two other contenders and absorbed defeats from them, and he gave his take on that pivotal showdown during a recent talk with Sportskeeda MMA.

'The Jaguar' believes that Yamakita needs to change his usual fighting style to ensure a victory for him because if not, he projects Adiwang to pick the win, as he explained:

"If Lito is ready for what Keito brings to the table, then it will favor him. And I think Lito is ready because he has been preparing for this match for a long time. I think there's nothing that Keito Yamakita can do to surprise Lito in this match."

Jeremy Miado will also be part of the thrilling ONE Fight Night 28 card, where he will make his flyweight MMA debut against American contender Gilbert Nakatani. Additionally, he aims to snap his four-fight losing streak.

Jeremy Miado sees a chink in the armor of Gilbert Nakatani ahead of their flyweight showdown at ONE Fight Night 28

In the same talk with Sportskeeda MMA, the Marrok Force athlete has identified his main advantage against the Aragon Training Academy representative and he plans to double down on it.

The 32-year-old Filipino slugger is convinced that he can catch Nakatani with his powerful strikes by fully maximizing his speed advantage by saying:

"I think I'm a lot faster than Gilbert, so I think that would be his weakness against me."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the exciting action at ONE Fight Night 28, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

