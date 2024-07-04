  • home icon
  • "He's good as s***" - American striker Luke Lessei shows his love for Tottenham Hotspur and South Korean superstar Son Heung-Min

By Karl Francis L Batungbacal
Modified Jul 04, 2024 11:51 GMT
Luke Lessei (left) South Korean soccer star Son Heung-Min (right). [Photos via: ONE Championship]
ONE Championship star Luke Lessei has his eyes set on claiming his second victory under the world's largest martial arts promotion on Friday, July 5 at ONE Fight Night 23 against Bampara Kouyate.

While he has been showing off his ultra-precise striking ability during training camp, it has not stopped him from appreciating another sporting great in the form of South Korean soccer star and Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min.

'The Chef' acknowledged Son's on-field greatness in a video posted by ONE Championship on Instagram as can be seen below.

Lessei stated:

"This is my favorite player right here. Tottenham Hotspur, dude. Those who know, know. First of all, he's like the nicest player in soccer, and then I play FIFA all the time. Son's curved shot from the outside far post? Now I'm just talking like a geek, but yeah, he's just fun to play with. He's good as s***. Check out this grab from the Owl Market. Come on, man. You're going to see me in this soon."

Luke Lessei eager to knock out Bampara Kouyate

Despite Kouyate having won many accolades, Lessei believes that he can catch the Frenchman with a knockout blow inside historic the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Luke Lessei recently told Violent Money TV:

"I have more power than a lot of other people in ONE in this division. Obviously, not like the heavyweights, but I think my power is deceptive. So, I'm just trying to catch him with something, and I don't mean just a hand or an elbow, like literally anything. I feel like I have the power to finish this fight from any area."

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Edited by Krishna Venki
