WATCH: American star Luke Lessei blends flow with power in preparation for ONE Fight Night 23 duel against Bampara Kouyate

After a stellar ONE Friday Fights 68 last Friday, June 28, ONE Championship's next event will take place on Friday, July 5 with ONE Fight Night 23 where American star Luke Lessei takes on Bampara Kouyate in a featherweight Muay Thai bout.

'The Chef' bounced back from his promotional debut defeat at the hands of 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut with an incredible split decision victory over Eddie Abasolo this past February.

With an opportunity to get another impressive victory over an accomplished talent like Kouyate, Lessei is gathering all his ingredients and is cooking up a storm in training camp.

ONE Championship shared Lessei's progress in practice and there is a certain look in his eyes that exhibits how important a win over the Frenchman would be to him.

Lessei is fully aware of the caliber of opponent that Kouyate is as he has a resume that includes reigns as WMC European Muay Thai Champion and French National Muay Thai Champion while also having won the bronze medal in the 2023 IFMA Muay Thai World Championships.

Luke Lessei confidently predicts his performance at ONE Fight Night 23

Fighting another high-level competitor like Kouyate so soon after defeating Abasolo has Lessei oozing with confidence that he will pick up another strong victory.

Luke Lessei told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"I'm gonna beat the brakes off this dude. I'm gonna go in there and show that there's absolutely levels to this creativity and this muay femur game that everyone's talking about."

ONE Fight Night 23 will happen inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The full card will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

