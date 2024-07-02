“I’m gonna beat the brakes off this dude” - Luke Lessei going for broke against Bampara Kouyate

Luke Lessei is feeling plenty confident ahead of his return to the Circle on Friday, July 5 at ONE Fight Night 23.

After delivering a Fight of the Year contender with 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut in his promotional debut, 'The Chef' secured a big bounce-back win over Eddie Abasolo at ONE Fight Night 19 in February.

Next, the 28-year-old standout will look to make it two in a row when he meets French fighter Bampara Kouyate this Friday night inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Offering his prediction for the impending clash, Luke Lessei suggested that it's going to be a long night for Kouyate inside the Mecca of Muay Thai — or perhaps a short one.

“I’m gonna beat the brakes off this dude," Lessei told ONE Championship. "I’m gonna go in there and show that there’s absolutely levels to this creativity and this muay femur game that everyone’s talking about.”

Bampara Kouyate seeks his first win in ONE against Luke Lessei at ONE Fight Night 23

While Lessei's opponent has significantly more experience as a pro, boasting an impressive 33-2 record, Bampara Kouyate is still seeking his first win under the ONE Championship banner.

Making his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 15 last year, Kouyate came up short against Shakir Al-Tekreeti, suffering a unanimous decision loss.

He'll look to right that wrong when he meets the young and hungry Lessei who has already thrust himself into the featherweight Muay Thai division's top five with a couple of impressive showings.

Will 'The Chef' land his second-straight win inside the Circle, or will Kouyate claim his first W in ONE and thrust himself into the featherweight top five?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 23 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, July 5.

