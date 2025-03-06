“He’s got a beautiful style” - Nico Carrillo on potential Sitthichai fight as Scottish star makes move to featherweight

Nico Carrillo is excited about potentially fighting Sitthichai.

Carrillo's first-round loss against Nabil Anane, which featured the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line, was an eye-opening experience for the Scottish striker.

'King of the North' realized he couldn't continue fighting at bantamweight due to the drastic weight. Shortly after losing against Anane, he announced his plans to permanently move up to featherweight.

The Muay Thai community is eagerly waiting to hear who Carrillo will face in his division debutant. There are several potential opponents, including number four-ranked Sitthichai.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, Carrillo was asked about potentially fighting Sitthichai. He responded by saying:

“Sitthichai excites me just because his style would bring out the best in me,” he said. “He’s got a beautiful style. However, he has been beaten, so one man does it, another man can.”

Nico Carrillo has fought five times in ONE Championship. The Scottish strikers started with knockout wins against Furkan Karabag, Muangthai, Nong-O, and Saemapetch Fairtex.

Carrillo's impressive run led to an undisputed title shot against Superlek. The two-sport world champion pulled out of the matchup due to an injury, leading to Nabil Anane stepping in and securing the interim strap.

On March 23, Anane looks to become the undisputed world champion when he faces Superlek in a unification title bout at ONE 172.

Watch Carrillo's entire interview with the South China Morning Post below:

Nico Carrillo's path to featherweight title shot

Nico Carrillo is undoubtedly a top contender in the ONE featherweight Muay Thai division moving forward.

Although it's unconfirmed by ONE, the Scottish striker is expected to be matched up against a ranked opponent like Sitthichai or Luke Lessei.

With a win in his divisional debut, Carrillo would likely be one win away from a title. There's also the possibility that a world-class win makes him the next challenger for Tawanchai's featherweight throne.

In the meantime, Tawanchai will attempt to capture the interim featherweight kickboxing world title against Masaaki Noiri on March 23 at ONE 172.

Tawanchai has most recently defended his Muay Thai strap against Superbon x2 and Jo Nattawut.

