WATCH: Scottish knockout monster Nico Carrillo links up with MMA legend Georges St-Pierre in Muay Thai session in Phuket

Less than a week after he hinted at his next match, Nico Carrillo linked up with one of the greatest fighters to have ever lived.

MMA legend Georges St-Pierre is visiting Phuket, Thailand when he decides do work on his Muay Thai with Carrillo at the famed Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA gym.

In a video that coach JP Gallacher shared on his Instagram stories, Carrillo donned the belly pad while giving pointers to the former UFC welterweight and middleweight world champion.

St-Pierre is one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, and he continued to work on his craft despite retiring in 2019.

'Rush' continues to work on his body and shares some of his tricks on his social media channels.

Carrillo, meanwhile, is in the Thai resort city preparing for his looming return to the featherweight Muay Thai division.

Although he built his notoriety on the bantamweight division, Carrillo started his strong ONE Championship run at 155 pounds when he knocked out Furkan Karabag in April 2023.

Carrillo then dropped to 145 pounds and wreaked havoc in the division, racking up three straight knockout wins over Muangthai PK Saenchai, the legendary Nong-O Hama, and Saemapetch Fairtex.

'King of the North' was then scheduled to challenge two-sport king Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 170 in January this year.

However, Superlek, who also holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title, pulled out of the card after suffering an injury.

Nico Carrillo eventually fought Nabil Anane for the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title in the Bangkok card, but lost to the 6-foot-4 phenom via first-round stoppage.

Nico Carrillo roots for Nabil Anane in world title unification match against Superlek Kiatmoo9 in Japan

Nico Carrillo always had the best things to say about Nabil Anane despite losing to the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion in their ONE 170 matchup.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Carrillo revealed that he would root for Anane when the Thai-Algerian rising star takes on Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Anane will face off against Superlek at the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on March 23 at Saitama Super Arena.

"I'm supporting Nabil. I would absolutely love him to go and do it. He is really good, he uses his height and reach very well. I can't call it with him and Superlek, although I will be in Nabil's corner 100 percent, I will be rooting and cheering for him. I would love to see him do it," said Nico Carrillo.

