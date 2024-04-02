"He's got a cool lifestyle" - Tye Ruotolo says ONE Fight Night 21 challenger Izaak Michell also has a cool vibe

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo is the definition of "no chill" when it's time to handle business inside the Circle.

However, the 21-year-old might be the most laid-back combat sports athlete alive outside of grappling.

Along with his twin and fellow ONE world champion Kade Ruotolo, Tye embraces the 'Pura Vida' lifestyle, which includes surfing, skating, and basically being one with nature by spending time on the beach when he's not training.

It just so happens that the man he will fight at ONE Fight Night 21 this coming Friday also lives the same carefree life. Izaak Michell and Tye Ruotolo have more similarities than just their high-wire grappling style.

Ruotolo acknowledged this in a recent interview on the South China Morning Post:

"Izaak, he's got a cool lifestyle. I've seen in Australia, with him surfing and all that. We'll see after [if we connect] but yeah he's doing good stuff. I'm excited to have a match with him."

Tye Ruotolo will be defending his 26 pounds of gold for the first time, and there's no better first challenger than the enigmatic Michell.

It seems that Ruotolo will certainly see a lot of the Australian grappler in the coming months since they will also compete in the same bracket in the ADCC World Championships 2024 later this year.

Kade and Tye Ruotolo believe they'll hang out with Izaak Michell if they're not competitors

Kade Ruotolo also appeared with Tye in the same SCMP MMA interview and talked about their interests similar to Michell's.

The youngest ADCC champion said they would most likely hang out with Michell in different circumstances.

"It seems like if he wasn't our competitor, he'll probably be our friend but we won't root for that now," he said.

Don't miss the Ruotolos in action at ONE Fight Night 21, which will air live on US Primetime free on April 5 from Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

Watch the full interview:

Poll : Will Tye Ruotolo succesfully defend his world title against Izaak Michell? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion