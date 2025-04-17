"He's got everything" - Tye Ruotolo sizes up Dante Leon ahead of welterweight submission grappling world title tilt

Tye Ruotolo knows he's got his work cut out against Dante Leon. On Friday, May 2, Ruotolo, the reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion, will put his title on the line against Leon in one of the most anticipated BJJ showdowns in promotional history at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Leon has looked nothing short of spectacular in his first two promotional appearances, submitting Bruno Pucci in two minutes, followed by a dominant decision victory over two-time ONE world title challenger Tommy Langaker less than a month later.

Sizing up the challenger during an interview with Combat Sports Today, Ruotolo said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"On paper, he's got everything, right? So for sure, it’s gonna be another tough match. But, you know, my brother and I, like I said, we've been doing this since we were three years old."

Ad

Ad

Despite all his success, Tye Ruotolo refuses to look past Dante Leon

Tye Ruotolo's clash with Dante Leon inside the Mecca of Muay Thai will be his second attempt at defending the ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship—the first coming against Izaak Michell at ONE 166 last year.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On that night, Ruotolo submitted Michell via an arm-in guillotine choke less than halfway through the match, extending his unbeaten streak inside the Circle to six. Since then, Ruotolo has added another W to his resume.

Despite looking practically invincible throughout his first seven promotional appearances, Ruotolo made it clear that he's by no means looking past the always dangerous Dante Leon.

"I’m not looking past Dante," Ruotolo said in the aforementioned interview. "And I love jiu-jitsu, and I'm grateful for my title for sure, for my belt, so I'm ready to defend it."

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.