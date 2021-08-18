"He's got too many holes" - T.J. Dillashaw explains why Sean O'Malley can't become a UFC champion

T.J. Dillashaw believes Sean O'Malley will not become UFC champion.

The former UFC bantamweight champion assessed O'Malley's fighting style and believes he's got too many holes to reach the top of the division.

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, T.J. Dillashaw admitted that the UFC is feeding O'Malley the right fights because he is a huge draw.

Dillashaw explained how the UFC has aided in pushing O'Malley's character, and how 'Sugar' himself has done a really good job in promoting himself.

"I don't think he'll become champion. He's got too many holes and they're feeding him the right fights because he's a huge draw, right? They put him in the UFC pump up machine, they can do that to pretty much anyone if you have a little bit of character. If you can talk whatsoever or be a little bit color, they'll pump you up and then he's done a good job promoting himself. He's done a really good job with that and it takes work, man."

The former bantamweight champion also took note of how O'Malley lost the moment he stepped into the octagon with a top-ranked fighter in the form of Marlon 'Chito' Vera.

"We see these guys that get pumped up, they're also putting in the hard work, so he does a good job of that but we've seen what happened as soon as he fought Chito, you know. Chito was more of a top-ranked fighter and got finished in the first round. I mean, I don't he'll be champion but he's a good draw."

Check out T.J. Dillashaw speaking about Sean O'Malley during his interview with Submission Radio:

T.J. Dillashaw is aiming to reclaim the UFC bantamweight championship

T.J. Dillashaw's own goal now is to win back the UFC bantamweight title.

After marking his return to the octagon with a huge win over Cory Sandhagen, Dillashaw made it clear that he wants to get his hands back on the UFC belt yet again.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen v Dillashaw

