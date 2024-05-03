"He's got three things that you'll absolutely never have" - Paige VanZant tears into Dillon Danis for "stirring up drama"

Dillon Danis is once again the center of drama on MMA Twitter.

The semi-retired fighter's newest enemy, former UFC strawweight Paige VanZant, posted a one-minute-long video chastising Danis for his recent tweet. VanZant held nothing back, calling Danis a 'piece of s***' for attempting to start a rumor that she was unfaithful to her husband.

VanZant said:

"Dillon, obviously I said you're not a real fighter. I understand that hurt your feelings... But stirring up drama on the internet to try and fight my husband? There's definitely better ways of handling that. He's got three things that you'll absolutely never have. One, a wife, two, friends, and three, an actual MMA resume."

VanZant did not stop there, accusing Danis of asking her to "peg" him in front of several unnamed UFC fighters while brushing off the former Bellator welterweight's claim hinting that the two had an extramarital affair.

The OnlyF*ns model continued:

"The only time I remember ever seeing you in Vegas was at the UFC athlete retreat. You walked up to me in a bar, asked me to peg you in front of multiple other UFC fighters, and I laughed in your face. That's not the definition of a relationship, is it?"

Danis has not yet responded to VanZant's latest statement but keep an eye on his X account.

What did Paige VanZant respond to?

Former UFC strawweight Paige VanZant's video attacking Dillon Danis came in response to the latter's tweet claiming to have had an affair with her. Danis' tweet was a reaction to an interview VanZant conducted with Misfits Boxing calling him "not a real fighter."

On May 1, Danis tweeted:

"How fast they forget! Paigey, baby, just because I didn't wife you doesn't mean you have to be petty. Don't make me bring up our two trips to Vegas and ruin your marriage."

Expand Tweet

Danis did not directly state that he had an affair with VanZant but heavily implied so in his post.

The interview VanZant did with Misfits Boxing was in regards to her upcoming fight with the promotion against fellow model Elle Brooke.