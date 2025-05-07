“He’s got wins over some of the best in the world” - Tye Ruotolo acknowledges Dante Leon as the toughest challenger he’s ever faced

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States turned in yet another dominant performance last weekend.
But he acknowledged Canadian opponent Dante Leon as the toughest he has faced in the world's largest martial arts organization.
Speaking to the media in his ONE Fight Night 31 post-fight interview backstage, Ruotolo talked about Leon and gave his rival due props.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
The 22-year-old Atos Jiu-jitsu product said:
"Just a lot of respect, you know. Dante’s been in the game for a long time. He’s a seasoned veteran, and he’s got wins over some of the best in the world."
Ruotolo took home a unanimous decision victory over Leon at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, retaining his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.
ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video was broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, May 3. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Tye Ruotolo says he maintains 'a lot of respect' for fallen foe Dante Leon after ONE Fight Night 31 scrap
Tye Ruotolo may have taken the edge in his series with Dante Leon by a score of 2-1, but the 22-year-old maintains the Canadian star is still his toughest adversary in ONE Championship.
But now, the Californian is happy to finally put Leon in his rear-view mirror. He told the media:
"After three matches like that, you can’t help but have a lot of respect for the guy, win, lose, or draw. And he’s a cool guy. Before the match, he’s obviously your biggest enemy, and after he’s normal, he’s cool."
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Tye Ruotolo's next fight.