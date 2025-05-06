“I’m just chomping at the bit” - Grappling Tye Ruotolo says MMA transition is next after gritty title defense win over Dante Leon

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States has proven his dominance in the submission grappling realm time and time again. But now, the 22-year-old is itching to make his highly anticipated mixed martial arts debut.
Ruotolo is coming off a successful world title defense against Canadian rival Dante Leon last weekend at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, winning via unanimous decision.
Afterward, he spoke about his MMA transition and gave fans an update.
Ruotolo told veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst 'The Dragon' Mitch Chilson in the ring after his fight:
"I can’t wait, I watched Kade have those three scraps and I’m just chomping at the bit to come in there now. It was so fun watching him, and yeah, we got a lot of fight in us."
Tye's twin brother, Kade, the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, is currently a perfect 3-0 in MMA competition.
ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II was broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, May 3. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Tye Ruotolo says he is 'ready' to make MMA debut in ONE Championship: "I’m really excited"
Tye Ruotolo is chomping at the bit to make his professional mixed martial arts debut and follow in the footsteps of twin brother Kade. In his in-ring interview last weekend at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, Ruotolo told Mitch Chilson:
"I’m ready for my MMA debut pretty soon. As long as everything lines up, I’m really excited. I’d like to do it here in Lumpinee if I can."
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Tye Ruotolo's next fight.