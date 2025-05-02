"I got bit on a big old tuna" - Tye Ruotolo shares how fishing trip with brother helped him cope during recovery period

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States has been out of action for quite some time now, due to a harrowing knee injury that has kept him sidelined for nearly an entire year.
But the 22-year-old submission grappling phenom has kept himself busy in the most uninteresting way possible - fishing.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ruotolo talked about what he did in his months away from competition.
The California native told the world's largest martial arts organization:
"I guess two years prior at the ADCC, I was kinda better after a couple weeks, but this time I knew it was a bit worse. And, what I did is I booked a trip. Me and my brother, we drove our boat down to San Diego, and we sent it out to these islands. And I got bit on a big old tuna, and it made me happy for a couple months. That's for sure."
Now at a hundred percent health, Ruotolo is back at full health and ready to defend his gold.
Tye Ruotolo puts belt on the line against Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video
22-year-old phenom Tye Ruotolo is set to face Canadian rival Dante Leon in a highly anticipated trilogy match with his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title on the line.
The two throw down in a highly anticipated world title tiff at ONE Fight Night 31.
ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2. The event goes down from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and can be viewed in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.