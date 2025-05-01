“I can hang with him anywhere” - Dante Leon unfazed by Tye Ruotolo’s explosively chaotic style of grappling

ONE Championship star and two-time IBJJF no-gi world champion Dante Leon of Canada is hardly worried about anything American rival Tye Ruotolo brings to the table.

The 29-year-old Pedigo Submission Fighting representative is set to challenge his counterpart for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title this weekend, and Leon is confident he can handle whatever Ruotolo throws at him.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Leon says he and Ruotolo are neck and neck.

The Canadian star told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I can hang with him anywhere, to be honest. I don't think that there's anywhere that I see myself being way behind him."

Leon and Ruotolo are split right down the middle in their storied rivalry.

Ruotolo took the first victory via submission, but Leon got revenge not long after to win by decision. Now, the two are tied at one win apiece and will be looking to break the tie when they meet in the world's largest martial arts organization in just a couple of days' time.

Dante Leon and Tye Ruotolo throw down for the gold at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video

Canadian star Dante Leon is set to challenge American counterpart Tye Ruotolo for his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title in a highly anticipated trilogy showdown.

The two square off in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast in U.S. primetime this Friday, May 2.

The event emanates live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

