"He's got a world champion" - Chael Sonnen stunned by Henry Cejudo's rapid rise as most sought-after coach

Chael Sonnen has expressed his surprise at former UFC champion Henry Cejudo being in high demand as an MMA coach.

Speaking in a recent video on his YouTube channel, 'The American Gangster' praised Cejudo and talked about his rise as the most sought-after coach in the world of MMA. Sonnen said that during 'The Messenger's short-tenure as an MMA coach, Cejudo produced a world champion in Deiveson Figueiredo:

"Henry's been coaching for a couple of months, he's got a world champion [Deiveson Figueiredo]... you coach your whole life hoping to get one, Henry's already done it. He was handed a world champion in [Zhang] Weili. He's got [Jiri] Prochazka... [He's] got Jon Jones, who's got a world title on his mind. I mean, this is the fastest rise to success," said Chael Sonnen.

Multiple elite-level UFC fighters like Figueiredo, Weili, Jon Jones and Jiri Prochazka have joined Cejudo to train at the Fight Ready gym in Arizona.

Chael Sonnen says Henry Cejudo is interested in returning to the UFC

Chael Sonnen recently shared a conversation he had with Henry Cejudo. According to Sonnen, 'The Messenger' is interested in competing in the UFC again but as a featherweight against Alexander Volkanovski:

"I have asked him point blank, 'Henry for sure, are you coming back?' He said yes... He said 'Chael, I'm in the USADA pool, I'm training twice a day, I'm ready to go. I want Volkanovski.' [I said] I know you want Volkanovski but Volkanovski's already got an opponent and it's not you so are you willing to get in there and that's where it was hard to get an answer. He for sure was willing to tell me that after he beats Volkanovski, he's going to stick around and defend the belt for a few years. He also was very confident telling me if he lost to Volkanovski, he's going to stick around and take on the contenders then..."

Cejudo has called out Volkanoski for a fight multiple times on social media. 'Triple C' also offered to step in as a replacement when Max Holloway pulled out of the scheduled title fight against 'The Great'. However, it was 'The Korean Zombie' who was picked as a replacement for the title fight.

Now, it is unknown whether the super-fight between 'The Messenger' and Volkanovski will ever come to fruition or not.

