"He’s such a grouchy dude" - Dana White gives final verdict on Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey's UFC status

UFC CEO Dana White recently gave his final verdict on the potential return of Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey.

The UFC is gearing up for a milestone UFC 300 event, which is on track to take place in April 2024.

There have been numerous rumors for the card, with many suggesting that we might see Lesnar and Rousey again for the historical card. However, Dana White has completely brushed off those rumors.

During a recent interview with FanNation ahead of UFC 295, Dana White was asked to comment on the chances of Lesnar and Rousey returning for UFC 300. White replied by saying:

“I love that everybody loves them like that, and with so much passion. I do, too. But they’re definitely not coming back for UFC 300. I always had an incredible working relationship with Brock Lesnar. It’s funny to say this because he’s such a grouchy dude, but I consider Brock Lesnar a friend.”

While further speaking about Ronda Rousey, White said:

“I absolutely love Ronda Rousey. She’s one of the greatest athletes I’ve ever worked with. She’s a pioneer, an inspirational figure for women, and an all-around badass for UFC. I’m focused on Madison Square Garden. But no, they’re not coming back.”

How much money did Brock Lesnar make in the UFC?

Lesnar is arguably one of the most famous fighters to have ever competed in the UFC. This is due to his ability to generate plenty of interest whenever he fought in the octagon. The 46-year-old earned a lot of money during his time with the leading MMA promotion.

As a result of the ongoing class action lawsuit against the UFC, the purses of a number of fighters have been made public, including that of Lesnar. Bloody Elbow recently reported the same and revealed the purse for his fights against Alistair Overeem and Mark Hunt.

Brock Lesnar took on Alistair Overeem at UFC 141 and ended up losing the bout via a first-round TKO. For the bout, he made $3 million. After a brief hiatus, Lesnar returned to the UFC for a one-off bout against Mark Hunt at UFC 200, and was paid $8 million. While he won the fight on the night, it was later overturned to a no-contest.