"He's a handsome black man" - Israel Adesanya pays Jared Cannonier an honest compliment on a dare

Israel Adesanya recently complimented Jared Cannonier for his skin and hair ahead of UFC 276.

Adesanya and Cannonier are set to clash at the pay-per-view this weekend with the UFC middleweight title on the line. Ahead of the fight, 'The Last Stylebender' sat down for a game of truth and dare with Alexander Volkanovski. The 32-year-old was 'dared' to compliment his next opponent. Here's what the middleweight champion stated during the event for Kayo Sports:

"I like [Cannonier's] skin and his hair. He's really dark. He's got like nice puffy Afro here. I'll give him he's a handsome black man. There you go beautiful chocolate man."

Watch Israel Adesanya talk about Jared Cannonier on Kayo Sports:

Both Adesanya and Volkanovski are set to put their titles on the line this weekend during the UFC 276 pay-per-view card. Jared Cannonier will get his first crack at UFC gold as he challenges 'The Last Stylebender' in the main event.

Volkanovski, meanwhile, will take on Max Holloway for a third time in the co-main event slot. The Australian won the title at UFC 245 via a unanimous decision. A controversial split-decision win at UFC 251 saw him go 2-0 up against 'Blessed'.

The Hawaiian is a former champion of the division and is deemed one of the greatest-ever fighters at 145lbs. All things considered, the title fight this weekend will define both fighters' legacy in UFC history.

Israel Adesanya will look to mark yet another successful title defense against Jared Cannonier this weekend

Israel Adesanya is one of the finest fighters to ever compete in the UFC's middleweight division. He is yet to lose a fight in his career at 185lbs. 'The Last Stylebender' is a longstanding UFC champion as well.

He won the title at UFC 243 with a knockout win against Robert Whittaker. Since then, he has defeated Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori, and Whittaker to rack up four title defenses. His latest win came against 'The Reaper' at UFC 271.

Cannonier, meanwhile, is riding a two-fight win streak heading into the biggest fight of his career. 'The Killa Gorilla' knocked out Derek Brunson in his last fight at UFC 271, the same card where Adesanya defended against Whittaker.

The 38-year-old Texan will look to finally become a UFC champion on Saturday. Adesanya, meanwhile, will look to further solidify his legacy by securing his fifth title defense.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far