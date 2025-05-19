"He's so hard to fight" - Johan Ghazali backs Nabil Anane to stun Jonathan Haggerty in potential all-champ war

Muay Thai star Johan Ghazali is siding with reigning ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane to get the job done against the former divisional king, Jonathan Haggerty, in a potential superfight between the two.

Ad

In his recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Ghazali thinks that the superior physical attributes of Anane will be too much for Haggerty to handle, especially his long reach and leg reach, as he stated:

"Nabil vs Haggerty, I think Nabil wins. I think Nabil's gonna keep his spot for a while. He's so hard to fight."

Watch Johan Ghazali's interview below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Both Anane and Haggerty are coming off wins from their previous bouts, with the former beating Superlek Kiatmoo9 last March 23 at ONE 172 and the latter masterfully defeating Wei Rui last February 20 at ONE 171 to successfully defend his bantamweight kickboxing crown.

Meanwhile, 'Jojo' is scheduled to face Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai match on June 6 as part of the ONE Fight Night 32 card inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

Johan Ghazali doesn't mind haters online

The Rentap Muaythai Gym and Superbon Training Camp-affiliated athlete said that he's not affected by online bashers and he doesn't care about what they say about him, because it just helps him grow his popularity and reach.

Johan Ghazali stated this during his recent interview with Combat Sports Today:

"So, once you reach a certain level, people are going to start hating you and whether you like it or not. But I'm thankful for them. I'm thankful for them, you know, because they just complaining or crying about me being big just makes me bigger, you know? You see what I mean? So, I just ride with it I got I got my support system. I got my people. So, I mean, I don't really care."

North American viewers with a Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.