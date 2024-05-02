"He's hiding up in those mountains" - Reece McLaren still itching to settle the score with Danny Kingad, Yuya Wakamatsu

Former ONE world title challenger and current fourth-ranked ONE Championship flyweight MMA fighter 'Lightning' Reece McLaren of Australia has a score to settle with no.3-ranked 'The King' Danny Kingad of the Philippines.

In essence, it's more of a grudge. But the Goldcoast native recently fired shots at the Filipino firecracker from Lions Nation MMA and even suggested Kingad was 'hiding' from him.

McLaren told ONE Championship in an interview:

"I've wanted that Danny [Kingad] rematch since day one. And he's hiding up in those mountains. I'd love to [also] run it back with Yuya [Wakamatsu]. That was a hell of a fight, and I think we'll put on another hell of a fight, and we'll see who's improved the most."

That's two big names on McLaren's hit list, but the 32-year-old 'Lightning' needs to get past his next opponent if he hopes to secure high-profile bouts against the rest of the flyweight elite.

McLaren is set to lock horns with 'Wolf Warrior' Hu Yong of China at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, May 3rd, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Reece McLaren promises best version after shifting training camps: "I'm sure everyone's going to see the results"

Reece McLaren shook up his training camp for this fight against Hu Yong, leaving Boonchu to train at CMBT Training Centre, where he says the MMA focus has reinvigorated him.

He told ONE Championship:

"Respectfully, I think some things just run full circle. I've made the switch now to CMBT Training Centre. I'm training here full time and I'm already seeing a massive improvement in a few things, MMA-wise."

He added:

"I have to give props to Miles [Muecke]. His dedication to my training has blown me away. As head coach, he's taken everything by the reins and I've definitely gone to another level thanks to him. I'm sure everyone's going to see the results."