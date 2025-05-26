“He’s improved a lot” - Nakrob commends ONE Fight Night 32 foe Jaosuayai’s career evolution

Fifth-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender Nakrob Fairtex has seen contenders come and go in one of the promotion's most stacked divisions. However, the 26-year-old mainstay believes his compatriot Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi is here to stay.

Nakrob will look to halt his fellow Thai's rapid ascent when they lock horns in the penultimate match of ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs Cohen on Prime Video this coming Friday, June 6, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of this pivotal three-round slugfest, Nakrob spoke to ONE Championship and praised Jaosuayai's career evolution:

“Jaosuayai is a really good fighter. He’s got sharp weapons and quick footwork. He’s improved a lot since his debut fight. His strength is his sharp and fast punches, for sure."

The Fairtex Training Center affiliate continued:

"As for his weaknesses, I gotta admit, I can barely see any. I have to say, he’s very skilled.”

Jaosuayai earned himself a spot in ONE Championship's main roster after proving himself in the Friday Fights circuit and winning a six-figure contract.

The 23-year-old striker is coming off an enormous second-round knockout win over the battle-tested Denis Puric, which put the flyweight division on notice.

Inspired Jaosuayai eager to add Nakrob to his growing list of victims

Jaosuayai is extremely proud that his hard work has finally paid off. The Sor Dechapan athlete is enjoying the newfound fame and fortune that comes with his improved stature in the home of martial arts.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 23-year-old admitted he is even more motivated to beat another big name like Nakrob after receiving so much love and support from his growing fan base:

“I’m happy that more fans follow me and that more people know about me. Sometimes I get comments from fans, and if they see me near the gym, they’ll greet me and ask for a selfie. It makes me want to do my best for them.”

