"He's improved his speed and power" - Superlek lists two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty's greatest attributes

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 will enter the biggest fight of his career at ONE 168: Denver on Sept. 6 as he challenges Jonathan Haggerty for his bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

'The Kicking Machine' is coming off an early favorite for ONE's kickboxing bout of the year after getting into a highly acclaimed five-round war with Japanese star Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 last January.

Despite having a striking masterclass against 'The Natural Born Crusher,' fighting 'The General' will be a whole different beast altogether for the 28-year-old as Haggerty has six straight wins with his last three being finishes.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Thai athlete complimented Haggerty, pointing out what makes him a special fighter:

"I think his improvements have been well-rounded. He's improved his speed and power. His punches are precise too."

It is also worth noting that the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative is on a superb run himself as he has only lost once in his 14-fight ONE Championship career with him winning his last nine forays inside the Circle.

Fans weigh in on Superlek vs. Haggerty mega-fight

With the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado set to host ONE 168, fans were quick to bare their thoughts about the all-champion showdown for the bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE Championship shared a poll on Instagram where 51 percent of fans believe Haggerty will retain while the remaining 49 percent see Superlek winning and fans in the comments were eager to partake in the conversation:

"Hard to predict Superlek is one of the best Thailand has ever produced but bantamweight Haggerty is an absolute animal."

"This is going to be a hard fight for both of them wow!! 🔥🔥"

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver are currently available via Ticketmaster.