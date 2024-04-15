WATCH: Thai superstar Superlek dices up Japanese icon Takeru with clinical precision in Tokyo super fight

ONE Championship started the new year with an electrifying ONE 165 on January 28 and it was headlined by ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Takeru Segawa.

The megafight was originally supposed to be between Takeru and flyweight Muay Thai world champ Rodtang Jitmuangnon, but an injury to the latter's left hand forced him off the card, which opened the door for Superlek to step in.

'The Kicking Machine' sought to make a statement against the uber-dominant three-division K-1 world champion, utilizing leg kicks to severely limit Takeru's movement which turned his left thigh beet red.

The Japanese debutant kept fighting through the pain and even hurt Superlek with a body kick that opened him up to big combos in the middle of the fight

However, Superlek's spirit was not broken, and he used his kickboxing mastery to halt Takeru's growing momentum, leaving the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan with the unanimous decision win and another successful defense of his flyweight kickboxing world title.

Relive their captivating encounter below:

Superlek eyeing two-sport dominance later this year

ONE Championship is returning to the United States with ONE 168: Denver set to take place inside Ball Arena in Colorado on September 6 and Superlek is out to get his biggest shot at glory yet.

At the event, he will be challenging two-sport world titlist Jonathan Haggerty for the bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Just like Superlek, Haggerty is coming off a wondrous defense of that world title against Felipe Lobo this past February at ONE Fight Night 19, overcoming a first-round knockdown to ultimately win via knockout.

Haggerty also holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

ONE 168 tickets will go on sale to the general public on April 24, 10 am Mountain Time.

