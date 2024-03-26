WATCH: Get a ringside view of Jonathan Haggerty's mind-bending comeback KO win against Felipe Lobo

It has only been a few months into 2024 and ONE Championship has already put together a handful of great matchups thus far, with Jonathan Haggerty and Felipe Lobo's February 16 encounter at ONE Fight Night 19

The Muay Thai stars had the combat sports world in a chokehold during their main event matchup with Haggerty's ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship on the line.

'The Demolition Man' put the pressure on early with a barrage of punches and kicks that had Haggerty backed up against the ropes, forcing referee Olivier Coste to count a knockdown in round one.

With this just being his first defense after an electrifying knockout of Nong-O Hama to win it the year prior, Haggerty needed to dig deep and find a breakthrough.

'The General' responded with his own flurry of attacks earmarked by spinning elbows and lightning-quick punches, knocking down the challenger with a left hook in round two.

Haggerty then wrapped up his comeback victory over Lobo with a haymaker in round three, with the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion sharing a highlight reel of his performance against Lobo on Instagram.

Jonathan Haggerty gets called out by Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Haggerty's bantamweight Muay Thai world championship defense earned the praise of fans all over the world and it drew the attention of ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who promptly called him out to a trilogy bout.

The two of them had quite the rivalry over the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship that saw Rodtang end up on top twice, the last one being a TKO in his favor.

With Haggerty's dominance in bantamweight and Rodtang reigning in the weight class below, it remains to be seen under which weight class the potential trilogy bout might happen.