"He’s irrelevant"- Colby Covington turns down talks of a potential fight against Leon Edwards

Colby Covington remains the least interested in fighting Leon Edwards. Chaos has shut down talks of a fight against Edwards and has claimed he isn't doing "charity events" anymore.

With Khamzat Chimaev pulling out of the March 13th card, UFC President Dana White stated that Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington could've been a potential replacement fight for Rocky.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Colby Covington said that Edwards hasn't earned anything and Chaos is in the "Colby Covington Incorporated championship business."

“‘Leon Scott’ hasn’t earned anything. I’m in the Colby Covington Incorporated championship business. I’m not in the Leon Scott charity business. This isn’t charity hour, man. I’m fighting at the top of the mountain. I’m fighting the best in the world. Did ‘Marty Fakenewsman’ get a call from the president (Donald Trump) after his last fight? Oh geez, I wonder why? Because he su**s, he’s irrelevant. So, I’ve done things no one has ever done in this sport."

Colby Covington further stated that it isn't his fault that Leon Edwards hasn't fought in two years. Chaos also added that Edwards is irrelevant for having not competed in such a long time and took a shot at Rocky's UFC resume.

“I’m not doing charity business no more. It’s not my fault this kid hasn’t fought in two years. It’s not my fault this kid – there’s people from England fighting all the time in the pandemic, they’re not scared to fight. So, I’m not doing charity for this guy who hasn’t fought in two years. He’s irrelevant, he’s beat a bunch of bums, and I’m not doing charity. This isn’t charity hour, this is (expletive) championship (expletive) pay-per-view hour.”

Colby Covington remains in the mix for a shot at the UFC Welterweight championship

Colby Covington is right in the mix for a shot at Kamaru Usman's UFC Welterweight championship. With Colby's arch-rival Jorge Masvidal also in the mix, Chaos has claimed that Gamebred refused to fight him and didn't take a seven-figure payday from the UFC because he was too "scared."

It remains to be seen what plans the UFC has in store for Colby Covington, now that a fight with Jorge Masvidal seems to be off the plate.