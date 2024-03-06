"He’s just acting for attention" - Devin Haney accuses Ryan Garcia of "playing crazy" to promote their upcoming clash

Devin Haney, scheduled to face Ryan Garcia in an upcoming world title fight on April 20, has dismissed Garcia's recent social media behavior as a publicity stunt.

Garcia has sparked concern with a series of alarming posts, including one claiming his own death and another alleging he experienced personal trauma. However, Haney remains confident their fight will proceed as planned.

In a now-deleted social media post, Haney stated:

"The fight is happening April 20th.. he’s just playing crazy to “sell it” which is weird because it’s people who are actually crazy out there but he’s just acting for attention". [H/t: DailyMail]

Haney's comments come amidst concerns about Garcia's mental well-being. His ex-wife expressed the belief that he is "not okay" and "heavily oppressed," while promoter Eddie Hearn admits worrying about his "erratic" behavior.

However, Haney's response suggests he believes Garcia's actions are solely motivated by promoting their upcoming fight, potentially downplaying the seriousness of the situation.

Ryan Garcia Makes Disturbing Claims During X Space Livestream

Ryan Garcia recently came under scrutiny for concerning social media activity and has further raised alarms with his statements during a live audio conversation on the platform X Space.

Garcia joined the platform at the invitation of controversial internet personality Andrew Tate, who expressed concern about Garcia's well-being and offered him a space to address his issues. However, the conversation took a disturbing turn when Garcia launched into unsubstantiated and graphic accusations against powerful individuals:

"I'm not f****** joking, bro. I have f****** proof, bro. I don't give a f***. Bro, I f****** will show you every f****** video you could ever f****** believe, bro. Bohemian grove is real. They f****** tied me down and they made me f****** watch, dog. I actually don't give a f*** anymore. Yes, I f****** lost it. They were r*ping little kids."

Check out the post below:

