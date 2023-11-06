"He's just confused" - Alex Pereira shows concern about Israel Adesanya after latter announced extended UFC hiatus

Alex Pereira recently showed concerns about Israel Adesanya after he announced an extended UFC hiatus.

After losing the UFC middleweight championship at the hands of Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya announced that he will be taking a break from fighting after being very active over the past few years.

Speaking about it during an interview with SHAK MMA, Israel Adesanya's former rival Alex Pereira gave his thoughts on the matter and suggested that the former UFC middleweight champion might be confused. Pereira also noted that Adesanya likes to fight and doesn't only fight because of money. He said:

"It's hard to say anything about it because you know, it's hard to understand Adesanya in that position, he's saying that he's going to take all this time off but you know, it's not all about money, the guy already made his money but it's not all about that he likes to fight. So maybe he's just confused."

Jamahal Hill gives his prediction for the Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira fight

Jamahal Hill has given his prediction for the upcoming UFC light heavyweight title fight between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira.

Pereira and Prochazka are set to headline the UFC 295 card this weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Prochazka has not fought in over a year and returns from a shoulder injury, while Alex Periera is competing in just his second light heavyweight fight.

Speaking about it during an interview with The Schmo, former champion Jamahal Hill offered his prediction for the fight and said:

"Right now I'm just going to watch. But we'll see, you'll just have to tune in."

Hill also previewed how the fight could potentially end and said:

"I don't know if it ends with a knockout, but I see a way where both men could land and end it with a knockout. I think the knockout is more probable for Alex Pereira. I think if Jiri Prochazka wants to end it within the distance it probably be submission."

