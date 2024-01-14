"He's just a dirty fighter" - Fans react to Magomed Ankalaev's knockout win over Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 84

Magomed Ankalaev has just extended his unbeaten streak to 12 consecutive fights after knocking Johnny Walker out in round 2 of their UFC Vegas 84 bout. During a pocket exchange, Walker sought to reset his stance after missing a low kick. Instead, he ate a hard right hand from Ankalaev that floored him against the fence.

A second afterward, and the Dagestani phenom followed up with a thunderous uppercut that shattered Walker's nose for a TKO win, drawing countless reactions from fans on X/Twitter.

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's knockout of Johnny Walker in the clip below:

One fan openly pondered on which excuse Ankalaev's detractors will next use.

"What will be their excuse now"

Another fan focused on Walker's glass chin.

"Johnny Walker chin always disappoints"

Others even criticized the Brazilian for his fight IQ.

"No IQ Walker..."

Though some were still critical of Ankalaev, referencing his low blow during the bout.

"Ankalaev is actually a pretty fun fighter, he's just a dirty fighter and a very bad sport"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Magomed Ankalaev's win

Ahead of UFC Vegas 84, Ankalaev and Walker had something of a minor feud due to the former landing an illegal knee on the latter in their initial bout at UFC 294. Walker was determined to exact vengeance on Ankalaev for the latter's mistake.

Meanwhile, Ankalaev was hoping to break the recent winless streak he was on. Despite not losing inside the octagon since a 2018 shocker against Paul Craig, the streaking Dagestani had recently taken part in a controversial draw against Jan Błachowicz and a no-contest against Walker himself.

His win over Walker in their rematch, however, represents a return to form for a fighter long regarded as a future title challenger and even champion in the eyes of some.

Is Magomed Ankalaev undefeated?

Due to the legendary exploits of retired lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, most Dagestani fighters are strongly linked to the idea of being undefeated. While some are, this is not the case for all of them. Some, in fact, have minor blemishes on their records, such is the case with Magomed Ankalaev.

The surging light heavyweight boasts an impressive record of 17 wins, one no-contest, one draw and just one loss in 20 fights. His lone loss came against Paul Craig back in 2018 at UFC Fight Night 127 during the Dagestani's promotional debut.

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's only career loss against Paul Craig in the clip below:

Despite dominating his foe and even being close to a finish in round one, Ankalaev was caught in a triangle choke in the dying seconds of round three and forced to submit.