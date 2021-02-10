"He’s just got that different style"- Jim Miller aiming to embrace chaos against Bobby Green at UFC 258

UFC veteran Jim Miller has faced some of the toughest fighters in the promotion, from Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira, to even Nate Diaz. However, in the lead-up to his UFC 258 fight against Bobby Green, A-10 admits that he hasn't faced a challenger like Green before.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Jim Miller pointed out that Bobby Green has a unique style of fighting. The veteran added that he hasn't fought anyone who strikes like Green.

“He’s just got that different style. I’ve seen pretty much everything there is to see inside the Octagon, and I haven’t fought somebody that strikes with the style that he does," said Jim Miller.

Jim Miller added that he and Green almost fought in 2014, hence, he has had time to prepare for the style of his next opponent. Tied with Donald Cerrone for most fights in UFC history, Miller is ready to embrace the chaos in his fight against King Bobby.

"We almost fought in 2014, so I had time to prepare for it and just kind of getting that look – getting reps in of dealing with somebody that moves that way. But yeah, when it comes to the fray and the chaos, that’s what I’m always striving for. That’s where I’m the best at what I do," said Miller.

Jim Miller and Bobby Green need wins after losing their last fights

Jim Miller and Bobby Green are scheduled to fight at UFC 258 this weekend. The lightweight duo will meet in the main event of the preliminary card in what promises to be another banger of a fight in the 155-lbs division.

On the back of three fights in 2020, Jim Miller will aim to get his first win of the new year, having lost to Vinc Pichel in his last UFC fight in August. Meanwhile, his opponent Bobby Green fought four times in 2020. Green's last fight ended in a loss to Thiago Moises. However, he did secure three big wins over Clay Guida, Lando Vannata, and Alan Patrick last year.