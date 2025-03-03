"He's just smart" - Fans react as Dmitry Bivol explains how he would fare in a street fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dmitry Bivol recently said he would have it hard in street fighting with former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov because of Khabib's heavy arsenal of grappling and wrestling. It was on this contention that Bivol went on to prove his point.

Ad

Still, Bivol states that even with the elite footwork and precision of boxing, when it comes to getting 'The Eagle' down on the mat and controlling the fight, he would seem to have an upper hand.

Bivol's recent performance was yet again a dominant one, further cementing his place as one of the best light heavyweight boxers in the world. He is distinguished in the sport due to his superb footwork, defensive skills, and precise counterpunching. Aside from the accolades inside the ring, Bivol has always shown humility and respect for athletes from other combat sports.

Ad

Trending

Check out the X post by MMA Orbit:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans appreciated his honesty and intelligence, praising him for understanding the differences between the two combat sports.

A fan wrote:

"He's just smart"

Expand Tweet

Ad

A few fans agreed that Nurmagomedov's well-rounded skills would likely make him a superior fighter when facing a disorganized challenge:

"Well yeah, Khabib would drown him. Khabib would probably beat 99% of the population in a street fight lol."

"Khabib would bully Jon Jones too, no shame in admitting that."

"Hate these type of questions. Of course Khabib would win. TD are the only thing he can do. Ask Khabib who would win in boxing between the two"

Ad

Others said:

"If he catch Khabib with the 1_2 it's over to be honest"

"Just bring a knife"

Check out a screenshot of fan comments below:

Fan comments on Dmitry Bivol's verdict about having a street fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov. [Screenshots courtesy: @ MMA Orbit on Instagram]

Khabib Nurmagomedov reflects on his father’s winning mentality

In an interview, Khabib Nurmagomedov discussed his deceased father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, primarily focusing on his tremendous winning mentality and hard work toward success.

Ad

Whether it was an amateur or pro competition, he instilled that feeling of winning in his students but handled everything with excellence. He wasn't only into fighting forms; he took every fight on his student's behalf as if it were an individual contest, taking each small loss as seriously as possible.

'The Eagle' said:

"I think he will be happy because of this result, you know, and any fight doesn't matter. When he was coaching us in amateur competition, when he was coaching us in professional, he always liked to win. He never, never liked to lose, you know".

Ad

"Doesn't matter, even any small thing he lost, he took it very, very seriously, you know. He was a winner in his life, he was a winner, you know. He never liked to lose, you know. He was a very good chess player, he was a good football player."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below (12:59):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.