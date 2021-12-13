"He's 'lispy' McGuire" - Colby Covington trolls Jake Paul's alleged speech impediment; says the YouTuber's real fight is to 'say all the words that start with S'

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington recently took a jab at Jake Paul's alleged speech impediment.

Tyron Woodley got his rematch with the YouTube star after Tommy Fury withdrew from their scheduled bout on December 18.

During an interview with Submission Radio, 'Chaos' was asked for his thoughts on Paul's rematch with Woodley. Covington, who defeated the former welterweight champion at UFC Fight Night 178, said the fight wouldn't interest the public since it was on short notice.

According to Covington:

"The thing about that is Snake [Jake] Paul knows I didn't sign off on my son Tyron Woodley to go out there and fight. . . So I'm not signing off on this second fight, Jake Paul, to let my son Woodley come back. No one cares about it. The fight's on a week's notice. . . The real fight everyone wants to see is Jake Paul vs his lisp. They want to see if he can say all the words that start with the letter S. Literally, he's lispy McGuire."

The 33-year-old also alleged that Tyron Woodley had been "paid not to finish Jake Paul" in their first encounter.

Check out Colby Covington's thoughts on Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley II below:

Tyron Woodley hints at possible trilogy fight with Jake Paul

If Tyron Woodley can defeat Jake Paul in their rematch, he might get another crack at the 24-year-old to settle their rivalry once and for all. During an interview with TMZ Sports, Woodley stated that there was a rematch clause in his contract with Paul for a possible trilogy fight.

According to Woodley:

"If this fight really gets me up and is promoted the right way, then I feel like, of course, why would I go and fight somebody else? That's like him fighting Tommy Fury, that's why it surprised me. . . Even if you lose, why the hell would you want to go backwards? Of course I'm down for the trilogy. Yes, there is a rematch clause in there and I'm going to put that on him."

Even though Woodley nearly finished Paul in their first fight with a thunderous right hand, he eventually fell short and lost a split decision. He will have an opportunity to even the score on December 18.

Here's Tyron Woodley's interview with TMZ Sports:

Edited by David Andrew