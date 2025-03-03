"He's on my list" - Tom Aspinall reveals the one UFC heavyweight he's "desperate" to fight besides Jon Jones

There are only a handful of UFC heavyweight contenders ranked within the top ten whom Tom Aspinall hasn't fought. However, Aspinall recently mentioned that he is desperate to fight one of them.

Aspinall has been calling Jon Jones out for a title unification bout since claiming the UFC interim heavyweight gold at UFC 295. But Jones has never showcased any interest in accepting Aspinall's callouts to date.

Recently, Aspinall took to his YouTube channel and talked about a few important UFC-related issues. Amidst other inferences, the reigning interim heavyweight champion also examined which heavyweights ranked in the top ten that he hasn't faced yet.

Aspinall found that he hadn't locked horns with three heavyweight contenders inside the top ten, excluding Ngannou. Aspinall also named Ciryl Gane as the rival he was "desperate" to fight, along with firing a reality-based diss at him. He said:

"I’m yet to fight Ciryl Gane, haven’t fought him. [But] I’ve been trying to fight him for about three years. He pulled out of the fight and ducked the fight on multiple occasions. There’s plenty of footage out there where you’ll find me calling him out. But he is on my list. If it is for the undisputed title, I’ll take him out. I’m desperate for it."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (07:15):

Tom Aspinall holds Jon Jones responsible for stalling the negotiations for their much-anticipated fight

Dana White's words at the pre-UFC 309 press conference provided fans with hopes of the materialization of the much-awaited Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall encounter. In the aforementioned video, Aspinall also provided an update about the negotiations related to the fight.

An X update from @ChampRDS highlighted a part of the YouTube video where Aspinall held Jones responsible for stalling the negotiations. He said:

"I’ve been on record and said that I want the [Jon Jones] fight. I’ve been on the phone with the UFC, and said I want the fight. When is it happening? What is holding it up right now is his [Jones's] side. That’s the truth of it. The UFC really really wants the fight to happen."

